Second Suspect Indicted In Death Of Hamilton Firefighter

A second man has been indicted in the death of a Hamilton firefighter killed inside a home in a blaze authorities say was intentionally set by the owner.

46-year-old William "Billy" Tucker faces murder and arson charges in the December 2015 death of  Patrick Wolterman, who fell through the first floor of the home. Tucker is the nephew of 66-year-old Lester Parker, who owned the home and was indicted on the same charges last month. Parker has pleaded not guilty. He's being held on a 500 thousand dollar  bond pending a hearing on February 21. Tucker is being held in Kentucky pending an extradition hearing.

