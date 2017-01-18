Senate Begins Confirmation Hearings For DeVos

A federal rule aimed at holding for-profit colleges accountable could get another look if Betsy DeVos becomes U.S. education secretary in the Trump administration.

Under questioning from Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren during confirmation hearings yesterday, DeVos said she would review that rule and "see that it is actually achieving what the intentions are." Warren told DeVos that the rule needs to be enforced. The rule aims to ensure graduates of career college programs earn enough money to repay their student loans - and those students aren't cheated or lied to when signing up for schools and taking out federal loans to attend them. No one asked about DeVos’s PAC, All Children Matter, and its fine of over 5 million dollars for violating Ohio election laws in 2008. The PAC has never paid the fine and says it now has no money. Virginia Senator and former Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Kaine wondered whether she could avoid making policy to profit Trump’s businesses.

DeVos promised to divest her holdings and resolve any of her own financial conflicts.