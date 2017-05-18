WCBE

Senator Calls For Using State Rainy Day Funds To Combat Opioid Epidemic

By 1 hour ago

Joe Schiavoni
Credit ohiosenate.gov

A Democratic State Senator and gubernatorial candidate is joining the Republican Attorney General in calling for the use of money from Ohio's rainy day fund to help battle the opioid epidemic .

Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow reports.

It’s raining in Ohio according to Senator Joe Schiavoni. He wants the state to pull $200 million -- or 10% of the $2 billion balance from its Rainy Day Fund to put towards opioid addiction treatment and services.

 

Half of that money would be divvied up to Ohio’s 88 counties and let the local governments decide where the funds should go.

 

As Schiavoni explains, the money would have to stay in specific fields such as addiction services, law enforcement and drug courts.

 

Schiavoni: “Deal with it the way they need to deal with it, not the way that politicians in Columbus say that they should deal with it.”

 

Gov. John Kasich has been strongly against taking money out of this reserve.

Tags: 
Ohio Rainy Day Fund
State Senator Joe Schiavoni
Opioid Overdoses

Related Content

DeWine Would Use Rainy Day Funds To Fight Opioid Crisis

By & Apr 20, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Republican Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says if elected governor he would push for mandatory K-12 anti-drug education as part of the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.

Different Views On Record Ohio Rainy Day Fund Balance

By & Ohio Public Radio Jul 15, 2013

The state has put a record level of savings in rainy day fund.

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Stepping Down To Focus On Gubernatorial Run

By & Apr 20, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni is leaving his post to devote more time to his gubernatorial bid.

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Will Run For Governor Next Year

By & Mar 2, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni says he will run for governor  next year.

Columbus Woman Sentenced In Fatal Drug Overdose

By 1 hour ago
Franklin County Sheriff's Office

A Columbus woman will serve six years in prison for selling the mixture of heroin and fentanyl that led to the overdose death of a man in February of last year.

Heroin Epidemic Is Driving A Spike In Hepatitis C Cases, CDC Says

By May 11, 2017

The number of new Hepatitis C cases leaped nearly 300 percent from 2010 to 2015, according to a report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the CDC points to the likely culprit behind the spike in cases of the infectious disease: the use of heroin and other injection drugs.

Over 16 Tons Of Meds Dropped Off During Drug Take-Back Day

By May 9, 2017

State and local officials say Ohioans disposed of 16.6 tons of prescription drugs during last month's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.