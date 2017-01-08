Senecaville Couple Among Victims Of Florida Airport Attack

A Senecaville woman and her husband are among the nine travelers killed and six wounded in the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida airport shootings.

Steve Reineccius confirmed Saturday that his grandmother Shirley Timmons was killed when a gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area. Reineccius says his grandmother and grandfather Steve Timmons, who was wounded in the shooting, were both 70 years old. The couple had flown to Fort Lauderdale on Friday to join the rest of their family for a cruise. Steve Timmons is hospitalized in critical condition following emergency surgery. The couple's 51st wedding anniversary was in three weeks.

The Iraq war veteran accused in the case has been charged and could face the death penalty if convicted. A federal complaint says 26-year-old Esteban Santiago told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to the Fort Lauderdale airport. Authorities don't know why he chose his target and have not ruled out terrorism. Santiago was charged with an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death - which carries a maximum punishment of execution - and weapons charges.

Authorities say they've interviewed roughly 175 people, including a lengthy interrogation with the cooperative suspect, a former National Guard soldier from Alaska. Santiago spoke to investigators for several hours after he opened fire with a Walther 9mm semi-automatic handgun that he appears to have legally checked on a flight from Alaska. The complaint says he had two magazines with him and emptied both of them, firing about 15 rounds, before he was arrested.

Santiago is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.