Sessions Says He Plans To Continue Serving As Attorney General

At a news conference on a law enforcement action this morning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was asked about President Trump's comments to The New York Times that he regrets appointing Sessions.

"We in this Department of Justice will continue every single day to work hard to serve the national interest, and we wholeheartedly join in the priorities of President Trump," Sessions said. "I have the honor of serving as attorney general. It is something that goes beyond any thought I would have ever had for myself. We love this job. We love this department and I plan to continue to do so as long as that is appropriate."

Sessions was pressed on how he can effectively serve, and he cited Thursday's law enforcement action on illicit dark web commerce and the health care-related action last week as work they will continue to do.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein faced similar questions and said, "I was proud to be here yesterday. I'm proud to be here today. I'll be proud to work here tomorrow."

