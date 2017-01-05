WCBE

Several Local Macy's, Sears, Kmart Stores Closing This Year

By & 57 minutes ago

Cincinnati-based  Macy's says it is eliminating more than 10 thousand jobs and plans to proceed with 68 store closures after a disappointing holiday shopping season.

Sales fell 2.1 percent in November and December compared with same period in 2015. Macy's blames changing consumer behavior. It plans to close by midyear the 68 stores that are part of 100 closings announced in August. It also plans to restructure parts of its business and sell some properties.  Macy's will close its locations at Eastland Mall and the Mall at Tuttle Crossing.  Meanwhile, Sears Holdings says it will close its Chillicothe and Lancaster stores, and its Kmart locations in Reynoldsburg, Zanesville, Mount Vernon and Kenton in March.  The chains say they're not making enough money to stay open.

