Short North Posse Members Sentenced For Racketeering, Other Charges

Johnathan Holt is one of the gang members who were sentenced to prison time this week
Credit Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Federal prosecutors say eight members of the Short North Posse gang were sentenced to prison time this week.

24-year-old Johnathan Holt will serve life in prison. He is the last of 20 gang member indicted in 2014 on a racketeering case. The 5 other defendants all pleaded guilty to racketeering and/or murder charges. Ishmael Bowers was sentenced to 14 years, Tommy Coates to 7 years, Joseph Hill to 18 years, Freddie Johnson to 10 years, and Chris Warton to 18 years. Two other defendants - Robert Wilson III and Troy Patterson - were sentenced yesterday.

