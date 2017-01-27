Short North Posse Members Sentenced For Racketeering, Other Charges

Federal prosecutors say eight members of the Short North Posse gang were sentenced to prison time this week.

24-year-old Johnathan Holt will serve life in prison. He is the last of 20 gang member indicted in 2014 on a racketeering case. The 5 other defendants all pleaded guilty to racketeering and/or murder charges. Ishmael Bowers was sentenced to 14 years, Tommy Coates to 7 years, Joseph Hill to 18 years, Freddie Johnson to 10 years, and Chris Warton to 18 years. Two other defendants - Robert Wilson III and Troy Patterson - were sentenced yesterday.