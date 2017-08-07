WCBE

SID To Offer Free Bus Passes To Downtown Workers Next Year

By 1 hour ago

Credit downtowncolumbus.com

The Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District recently approved plans to offer free bus passes to 43 thousand downtown workers to help alleviate parking woes starting next June.

Director Cleve Ricksecker says employers complain the lack of parking hurts their ability to attract workers. The group expects as many as 5 thousand workers will participate and free up 24 hundred parking spaces a day, the equivalent of four parking garages. Ricksecker says the 5 million dollar program cost will be covered by assessments, grants and fundraising.

Tags: 
Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District
Cleve Ricksecker
Bus Passes
Central Ohio Transit Authority
Downtown Columbus
parking congestion

Related Content

Report: Downtown Housing Market Strong

By & Feb 17, 2017

A new report shows housing construction and occupancy downtown is growing.

Downtown Living Trend Continues

By Feb 6, 2015

A new report shows Columbus' downtown residential population continues to grow. 

COTA Board Approves Outline Of Options Through 2050

By Jul 27, 2017

The Central Ohio Transit Authority's board of trustees this week approved a plan for public transportation that will last through the year 2050.  