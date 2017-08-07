SID To Offer Free Bus Passes To Downtown Workers Next Year

The Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District recently approved plans to offer free bus passes to 43 thousand downtown workers to help alleviate parking woes starting next June.

Director Cleve Ricksecker says employers complain the lack of parking hurts their ability to attract workers. The group expects as many as 5 thousand workers will participate and free up 24 hundred parking spaces a day, the equivalent of four parking garages. Ricksecker says the 5 million dollar program cost will be covered by assessments, grants and fundraising.