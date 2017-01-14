Scorsese and Gibson should join cinematic forces.

Silence

Grade: B

Director: Martin Scorsese (Departed)

Screenplay: Scorsese, Jay Cocks (Gangs of New York), based on novel by Shusaku Endo

Cast: Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Adam Driver (Paterson)

Rating: R

Runtime: 2 hr. 41 min.

by John DeSando

“The moment you set foot in that country, you step into high danger.” Father Alessandro Valignano (Ciaran Hinds)

Martin Scorsese is in constant motion about faith, with his newest film, a serious upgrade on the subjects from Kundun and The Last Temptation of Christ. He explores the suffering of Jesuit father Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) in 17th century Japan.

It's pretty simple: The Japanese, devout Buddhists, are expunging Christians, with emphasis on Jesuit priests. Only two of those left, one Father Rod, the other Father Ferreira (Liam Neeson). The latter has caved (apostatized); Rod is hanging on. Garfield is not the best choice for a dynamic hero given that Scorsese has previously used, for instance, Robert De Niro.

We're hanging for almost three hours of Mel-Gibson-like torture to get remaining Christians to be apostates. Until Father Ferara re-enters to confront Fr. Rod, nothing interesting intellectually happens; it's pretty much how much you can endure watching people seared in hot water, beheaded, and whatever.

Where Scorsese scores mostly is the confrontation between physical and spiritual survival. At some point, it's easy to understand how anyone of faith could disavow it given the power of torture and the uncertainty of care on the part of Jesus.

If Scorsese is also commenting on the current state of water boarding, because there is a mash up of crucifixion and drowning, then he succeeds in making the argument that torture is effective. But believe me, this film tackles the effects of pain and not the nuances of faith or why anyone would sacrifice lives for a dream of heaven unsubstantiated by scientific truths.

Secondarily, Silence is not silent on the clash between cultures, which pits a deeply engrained religion against an invading one. Japan is likened to a swamp that cannot support roots, i.e., a foreign religion like Catholicism. As it turns out in old Japan, it can't.

As for the rest of us, no one of faith can escape the lingering doubts: “I pray but I am lost. Am I just praying to silence?” Father Rodrigues

John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, hosts WCBE’s It’s Movie Time and co-hosts Cinema Classics. Contact him at JDeSando@Columbus.rr.com