Some Cleveland Browns Players Protest Racial Injustice

By 42 minutes ago

Credit Getty Images

Nearly a dozen Cleveland Browns players knelt on the sideline during the national anthem before last night's exhibition game against the New York Giants.

A handful of others stood next to their teammates with hands on their shoulders in solidarity with the protest against racial injustice, including the shootings of blacks by white police officers around the country.  It was a protest similar to the one quarterback Colin Kaepernick started last year, one that cost him a job in the NFL this season.

