Some Columbus Roads To Be Closed For Weekend Marathon

The Capital City Half Marathon and 5K races are scheduled for Saturday. Several streets in the downtown area will be closed starting Friday night and lasting through Saturday.

Those include portions of High, State and Front Streets. There will also be what are called 'rolling street closures' downtown and on the near north side that are related to the races, including on portions of Lane Avenue and Olentangy River Road. Officials with Paving The Way advise motorists to plan for delays, consider alternate routes, carpool or take public transportation. More information is available at pavingtheway.org.