Some Ohio Drug Treatment Providers Say Opioid Crisis Should Be Declared National Emergency

The President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis is recommending the White House declare a national emergency.

It's a move that some addiction and recovery organizations in Ohio say would bring crucial funding to expand services. Valeria Harper is with the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County.

The commission recommends expanding drug treatment through Medicaid - which President Trump wants to cut - improving access to treatment medications, and the development of non-opioid painkillers. The Trump administration has yet to comment on the recommendations. Ohio received 26 million federal dollars earlier this year to combat opioid addiction.