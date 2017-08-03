WCBE

Some Ohio Drug Treatment Providers Say Opioid Crisis Should Be Declared National Emergency

By 1 hour ago

The President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis is recommending the White House declare a national emergency.

It's a move that some addiction and recovery organizations in Ohio say would bring crucial funding to expand services. Valeria Harper is with the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County.

The commission recommends expanding drug treatment through Medicaid - which President Trump wants to cut - improving access to treatment medications, and the development of non-opioid painkillers. The Trump administration has yet to comment on the recommendations. Ohio received 26 million federal dollars earlier this year to combat opioid addiction.

Tags: 
Opioid Overdoses
President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis
Medicaid

Related Content

Sessions Says Feds Will Target Doctors And Pharmacists In Fighting Opioid Epidemic

By & 1 hour ago
Getty Images

Democrats are criticizing a plan announced by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to send 12 federal prosecutors to cities dealing with opioid addiction.

Should The Opioid Crisis Be Declared A National Emergency?

By 20 hours ago

A White House commission released a report this week on America's opioid crisis with an urgent recommendation — that President Trump declare it a national emergency.

Ohio Doctors Would Report Opioid Diagnosis Codes Under Deal

By Jul 28, 2017
medicaid.ohio.gov

Ohio doctors have reached tentative agreement with the Kasich administration on a proposed rule requiring them to report the specific diagnosis of every patient who receives a prescription painkiller.

Opioid Treatment Funds In Senate Bill Would Fall Far Short Of Needs

By editor Jul 20, 2017

At a lunch on Wednesday, President Trump tried to persuade some reluctant senators to endorse repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Columbus Expanding Voluntary Police Naloxone Distribution Program

By Jul 20, 2017

The City of Columbus is spending 20 thousand dollars to purchase 329 doses of the opioid antidote naloxone for use by police.

Brown Willing To Work With Senate Republicans On Health Care

By Jul 13, 2017
twitter.com

Republican U.S. Senators meet today to discuss the GOP’s latest bill repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Medicaid Hot Button Issue In State Budget

By Jul 10, 2017

Nine of the 11 vetoes that state representatives voted to override in the state budget last week are related to Medicaid, though not the big veto on the plan to freeze Medicaid expansion enrollment next year.

Protestors Arrested At Portman's Columbus Office

By & Jul 8, 2017
politico.com

16 opponents of the U.S. Senate Republican health care were arrested Friday outside of the Columbus offices of Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman of Ohio.

State Lawmakers Override 11 Vetoes Of Line Items In State Budget Bill

By Jul 7, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Majority Republicans in the Ohio House yesterday overrode 11 of Republican Governor John Kasich's vetoes of line items in the two-year state budget bill.

States Move To Tighten Medicaid Enrollment, Even Without A New Health Law

By Charles Ornstein Jul 6, 2017

No corner of the health care system would be harder hit than Medicaid, the federal-state health insurance program for the poor, if Republican leaders in Congress round up the votes to repeal major portions of the Affordable Care Act.

GOP lawmakers have proposed winding down the Medicaid expansion that added 17 million people in 31 states and the District of Columbia under the ACA, and also eventually capping the program's spending per capita.