Some Ohio Firefighters Oppose New Law Ending Use Of Plywood On Vacant And Abandonded Homes

Ohio has become the first state in the nation to outlaw the use of plywood on abandoned and vacant properties.

The prohibition was tucked into one of 28 bills signed into law by Governor John Kasich. It means the practice known as "clear boarding" will now be used. Owners will use clear polycarbonate windows and doors to secure vacant properties. But it's causing concern among some Ohio firefighters.  Toledo firefighters say the law will affect their safety because the material is not easy to remove when they fight a vacant home fire. Supporters say plywood-boarded vacant homes lower neighboring property values and increase break-ins and vandalism.

