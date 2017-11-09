Spirit Airlines To Begin Service In Columbus By Jim Letizia • 34 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email A low-fare airline is adding flights to and from Columbus. Spirit Airlines says it'll launch nonstop flights from the Glenn Airport to Las Vegas, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale next year, with seasonal service to New Orleans, Fort Myers and Tampa. Tags: Spirit AirlinesJohn Glenn Columbus International AirportTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Glenn Airport Hosting Charity Run This Weekend By Associated Press • Oct 27, 2017 honorflightcolumbus.org The John Glenn airport in Columbus will host the facility's first 5K run and walk on the north runway to benefit a charitable organization. Ohioans Join Demonstrators Around The U.S. Protesting Trump's Immigration Ban By Jim Letizia, Associated Press & Ohio Public Radio • Jan 30, 2017 WCPN President Trump's ban on accepting refugees from several Middle East countries was the reason hundreds of people rallied yesterday at the Glenn airport in Columbus. North Runway At Glenn Airport Reopens By Jim Letizia • Oct 26, 2016 The north runway at the John Glenn Airport has reopened, following completion of a 17.3 million dollar improvement project.