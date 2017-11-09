WCBE

Spirit Airlines To Begin Service In Columbus

By 34 minutes ago

A low-fare airline is adding flights to and from Columbus. 

Spirit Airlines says it'll launch nonstop flights from the Glenn Airport to Las Vegas, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale next year, with seasonal service to New Orleans, Fort Myers and Tampa.

Tags: 
Spirit Airlines
John Glenn Columbus International Airport

