WCBE

State And Health Insurers Work To Provide Options For All Counties

By 1 hour ago

State officials say they have worked with five health care insurers to cover 19 Ohio counties that otherwise wouldn't have had a health insurance option on the federal health care exchange next year.   

The Ohio Department of Insurance joined Buckeye Health Plan, CareSource, Medical Mutual of Ohio, Molina Health Care of Ohio and Paramount Health Care in the announcement Monday.   Two major insurers had announced earlier this year that they would leave the exchange in 2018, leaving Ohioans in 20 counties without an option on the exchange.

The department's statement says it's working to restore coverage in the 20th county, Paulding, before late September.   The 19 counties are: Coshocton, Crawford, Guernsey, Hancock, Harrison, Hocking, Holmes, Jackson, Knox, Lawrence, Logan, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Van Wert, Vinton, Williams and Wyandot.   

Tags: 
Health insurance exchange
Ohio Department of Insurance
Health Exchanges

Related Content

Lt. Gov's Cautious Stance To Affordable Care Act Draws Critics

By Ohio Public Radio Sep 25, 2013

Health insurance exchanges created under the federal health care law begin on October 1st. 

State Reviewing Health Exchange Costs

By & Associated Press Jun 7, 2013

The Ohio Department of Insurance says insurers planning to participate in the new health insurance exchange are projecting their costs will be higher.

Ohio To Allow Feds To Run Health Insurance Exchange

By & Associated Press Feb 15, 2013

State officials are confirming their intentions to have the federal government run a health insurance exchange mandated by the federal health care law.

State considers setting up hybrid insurance exchange

By & Nov 14, 2012

The deadline is just days away for Ohio to announce whether it will begin plans for a state-based health insurance exchange in compliance with the President's Affordable Care Act.  Ohio's Republican lieutenant governor insists the new federal health care law is flawed, but she says the state is moving forward with the overhaul.