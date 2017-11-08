WCBE

State Announces Major Drug Bust

By 23 minutes ago

Authorities say 100 people have been charged with hundreds of counts of drug trafficking, including allegations of flooding the state with doses of deadly synthetic opioids. 

Investigators allege the drug trafficking ring has operated mainly between Cuyahoga and Columbiana counties in eastern and northeastern Ohio since 2014.  A 756-count indictment against 100 individuals follows a probe by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation and the Columbiana County Drug Task Force in East Liverpoo.  Defendants are charged with trafficking in cocaine, heroin and the synthetic opioids fentanyl and carfentanil.  Two suspects are charged with felony assault for allegedly exposing an East Liverpool police officer to fentanyl during a traffic stop earlier this year.

Tags: 
Fentanyl
Heroin
Cocaine
Carfentanil
Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation

Related Content

DEA Sending Teams To Ohio To Fight Opioids

By Oct 31, 2017
wikipedia

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is sending law enforcement teams to Cleveland, Cincinnati and cities in four other states to help stop the flow of heroin and synthetic opioids.

Data Indicate POTUS' Anti-Opioid Ad Campaign Won't Work

By Oct 28, 2017

President Trump is promising a large ad campaign to try to stem opioid deaths, but Ohio has seen its tally increase even with such ads.