WCBE

State Clears Marsy's Law For Placement On Ballot

By 5 hours ago

Backers of Marsy’s Law
Credit Ohio Public Radio

The state has certified a proposed constitutional amendment giving crime victims and their families the same rights as the accused.  

The move clears the measure to go before voters this fall.  Ohio Public Radio's Jo Ingles reports.

The Secretary of State has certified signatures submitted by backers of what’s known as “Marsy’s Law”, meaning it’ll be on this fall’s ballot. If voters approve this law, crime victims would have the right to notification of all legal proceedings involving their case and would have the right to be heard in the process. Victims would also have the right to weigh in on plea deals for offenders and would have the right to restitution. Marsy's Law is a national movement named after a California woman who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. But critics in the criminal justice field say they're worried the law could be unconstitutional, and that it could result in prosecutors not taking some cases or convicts getting out of prison because their rights were violated.

Tags: 
Marsy's Law for Ohio
Victims' Rights
Ohio Secretary of State

Related Content

Backers Submit Petitions To Get Marsy's Law On Fall Ballot

By Jun 23, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment giving crime victims and their families the same rights as the accused have delivered more than 560 thousand petition signatures to the secretary of state's office to make the fall ballot.

A Closer Look At The Crime Victim Rights Proposal Called "Marsy's Law"

By Feb 24, 2017
Jo Ingles

A group that wants to put a proposed constitutional amendment to help crime victims on the statewide ballot this fall is forging ahead with its effort. 

Victim Rights Proposal Clears Legal Hurdle

By Feb 6, 2017
ocvjc.org

The Ohio Attorney General's office has certified a petition seeking to amend Ohio's constitution to give crime victims and their families the same rights as the accused.

Victims' Rights Amendment Proposed For November Ballot

By Jan 25, 2017
ocvjc.org

Victims' rights advocates are proposing a state constitutional amendment giving crime victims and their families the same rights as the accused.

New Law To Protect Domestic Violence Victims Now In Effect

By & Sep 9, 2016
wcpn

Victims of domestic violence, stalking and other crimes may now ask to have their addresses shielded from certain public records in Ohio under a new law now in effect.