State Executes Phillips Without Incident

The state yesterday carried out its first execution in more than three years after a botched execution sparked a lengthy court battle.

Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow reports.

Witnesses say Ronald Phillips, who raped and murdered a toddler in 1993, showed no signs of complications as the lethal injection was administered. That’s a contrast to Dennis McGuire who reportedly writhed and struggled during his execution three years ago.

McGuire’s case set off a change in the drugs Ohio would use for capital punishment, which delayed Phillips’ lethal injection and several others. Renee Mundell, the victim’s sister, hopes this latest execution leads to justice for other families.

Renee Mundell: “I’m hoping that we have opened the door for them. Families need closure. There was no reason for our family to have to wait 24 years.”

Phillips’ lawyers say it’s still unclear whether their client experienced pain.