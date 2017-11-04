WCBE

State Files Lawsuit Against Rover Pipeline Builders

A Stark County wetland filled with drilling mud after a pipeline construction spill
Credit Ohio EPA

Ohio's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the builders of the Rover natural gas pipeline, saying it polluted wetlands and waterways.

The lawsuit filed Friday is against Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners, the same company that was behind the Dakota Access oil pipeline. It seeks to force the company to pay civil penalties of 10 thousand dollars per day for each violation. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency last month proposed 2.3 million in fines over numerous water and air pollution violations. A Spokesperson says the company is disappointed the state is suing and it tried to work with the Ohio EPA to resolve the issues.

