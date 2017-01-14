State Has Enough Lethal Injection Drugs To Carry Out Four Executions

Ohio says it has enough lethal injection drugs on hand for a fourth execution this year, but it is staying tight-lipped about additional supplies.

Attorneys representing the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said Friday in addition to three executions scheduled through April, Ohio has enough drugs for a fourth execution in May. Records obtained by the Associated Press indicate the state has enough supplies for dozens of executions using a new three-drug method. State attorneys said those records do not account for the expiration dates of drugs, which the state previously wouldn't disclose. A request was made Friday for those expiration dates. A federal judge is weighing the constitutionality of Ohio's new lethal injection protocol. The state plans to execute condemned child killer Ronald Phillips next month.