State Has Enough Lethal Injection Drugs To Carry Out Four Executions

Ohio says it has enough lethal injection drugs on hand for a fourth execution this year, but it is staying tight-lipped about additional supplies.

Attorneys representing the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said Friday in addition to three executions scheduled through April, Ohio has enough drugs for a fourth execution in May. Records obtained by the Associated Press indicate the state has enough supplies for dozens of executions using a new three-drug method. State attorneys said those records do not account for the expiration dates of drugs, which the state previously wouldn't disclose. A request was made Friday for those expiration dates. A federal judge is weighing the constitutionality of Ohio's new lethal injection protocol. The state plans to execute condemned child killer Ronald Phillips next month.

Capital Punishment
lethal injection drugs
lethal injection
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

