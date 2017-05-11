WCBE

State Hearing Officer Rules Against ECOT In Attendance Dispute

A state hearing officer has ruled against Ohio's largest online charter school operator in its appeal of the Ohio Department of Education's determination it owes 60 million dollars for enrollment that can't be justified.

The officer says the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow failed to document its full enrollment and was overpaid by 64 million dollars last school year. The officer recommends collecting 60 million of the overpayment or deducting it from the school's future payments. ECOT, whose owner is a campaign contributor to mostly Republican state lawmakers, says the departmetn illegally created a new rule asking for data not previously required.

