State Jobless Rate For December Unchanged From November

Ohio's unemployment rate was for December is 4.9 percent, unchanged from November.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says today the rate has held steady for three straight months.  The number of jobless workers in Ohio in December was 282 thousand, up by a 4 thousand from November. Non-farm payrolls increased by more than ten thousand. The department says the state added jobs in the manufacturing, professional and health care sectors. Ohio lost jobs in the construction and state government sectors. The national unemployment rate for December is 4.7 percent.

