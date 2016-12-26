WCBE

State Launching Support Program To Help Human Trafficking Victims

By 3 hours ago

The state is announcing training for survivors of human trafficking to help other victims recover from their experiences.

The training is for human trafficking survivors who also experienced a mental health or substance abuse disorder. The Peer Supporter training provided by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the Ohio Department of Public Safety takes place on five consecutive Saturdays beginning in February. The mental health agency has money available to help with mileage and lodging for people traveling more than 50 miles. Ohio has launched a number of initiatives recently to battle human trafficking.
 

Tags: 
Human Trafficking
Ohio Department Of Mental Health and Addiction Services
Ohio Department of Public Safety
Peer Supporter

