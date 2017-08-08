State Lawmaker Wants To Return Money To Public Schools After EnrollIment Audits

A Democratic state lawmaker has introduced a bill designed to plug a potential hole in education funding and accountability.

The measure would ensure traditional public schools get more money if charter schools don't need it or shouldn't have it. Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow explains.

If an enrollment audit by the state auditor discovers that a charter school is getting more money for students they don’t have, the money goes back to the state education department. But Democratic Senator and candidate for governor Joe Schiavoni of Boardman says that money should go directly to public schools.

Schiavoni: “They’re paying to transport the child, they’re paying to feed the child in certain situations, they’re paying for all the things that come with educating a child in a brick and mortar public school.”

This is different than a full time equivalent review performed by the state education department. A recent FTE of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow or ECOT resulted in a $60 million claw back which is being sent back to public schools.