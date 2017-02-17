State Lawmakers Considering Two Bills Named For Two Crime Victims

The Ohio Senate is considering a bill named for a Fulton County murder victim.

The measure called "Sierah's Law" creates a violent offender registry to help police and residents know if an offender is living in their community. The measure is named for Sierah Joughin, who was kidnapped and killed in the summer of 2017. Meanwhile, a new state law is being crafted following a public outcry over the January death of a Cleveland teen. Democratic State Senator Sandra Williams says she is confident majority Republicans will join her in approving the measure called "Alianna's Alert." Williams says it requires schools to alert guardians one hour after the school day starts if a child is absent.

The body of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze was found in an abandoned house, hours after she failed to show up for school. Prosecutors say they will pursue the death penalty against the suspect, 44-year-old Christopher Whitaker, who has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, rape and other charges. Whitaker, who has previous convictions for assault and sexual battery, is being held without bond.