State Obtains Supply Of Lethal Injection Drugs

Records show Ohio has obtained repeat supplies of the lethal drugs it plans to use on a condemned child killer next month.

Inventory logs obtained by the Associated Press through a records request also show Ohio has enough drugs to carry out multiple executions, The logs showing supplies obtained in September and October don't identify the source of the drugs, which are protected by an Ohio law shielding such information. Ohio plans to execute Ronald Phillips on February 15 for the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron. The execution would be Ohio's first in three years and the second to use midazolam, a type of sedative that has been used in previously troublesome executions in Ohio and Arizona.