State Obtains Supply Of Lethal Injection Drugs

Records show Ohio has obtained repeat supplies of the lethal drugs it plans to use on a condemned child killer next month.

Inventory logs obtained by the Associated Press through a records request also show Ohio has enough drugs to carry out multiple executions, The logs showing supplies obtained in September and October don't identify the source of the drugs, which are protected by an Ohio law shielding such information. Ohio plans to execute Ronald Phillips on February 15 for the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron. The execution would be Ohio's first in three years and the second to use midazolam, a type of sedative that has been used in previously troublesome executions in Ohio and Arizona.

Midazolam
Ronald Phillips
lethal injection drugs

State To Resume Executions With New Lethal Injection Cocktail

By & Oct 4, 2016

The Ohio Attorney General's office says the state plans to carry out at least three executions next year with a new three-drug lethal injection combination.

Kasich Rejects Clemency For Phillips, Tibbetts

By Dec 22, 2016
State of Ohio

Ohio Governor John Kasich has rejected clemency for the first death row inmate scheduled for execution next year under a new lethal injection process.

Judge Stays Execution Of Ronald Phillips, Two Others

By Dec 20, 2016
State of Ohio

A federal judge has issued a stay in the January execution of an Ohio death row inmate and two others scheduled to die in 2017.

Parole Board Denies Phillips' Request For Clemency

By Dec 10, 2016
State of Ohio

The Ohio Parole Board has rejected clemency for the first death row inmate scheduled for execution next year under a new lethal injection process.

Phillips’ Clemency And Execution Future

By Dec 2, 2016
Karen Kasler

The first man scheduled to be put to death in Ohio since a problematic execution almost three years ago is asking for life without parole. 

Appeals Court Rejects Challenge Of Lethal Injection Shield Law

By Nov 3, 2016

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati has rejected a challenge by three death row inmates of a state law shielding the names of companies providing lethal injection drugs.