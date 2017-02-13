WCBE

State Panel Recommends Improved Drug Education In Schools To Combat Opioid Crisis

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine presents report detailing the best practices for drug use prevention education.
Credit Ohio Public Radio

The Ohio Attorney General's office is calling for schools to disclose what kind of drug education they're providing to K-12 students.

Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow reports.

Attorney General Mike DeWine has said educating kids is a key to fighting Ohio’s opioid crisis, which he says is the worst drug epidemic he’s ever seen.

 

His office released a new report calling for comprehensive, evidence-based drug education starting in kindergarten.

 

DeWine: “I’m afraid that unless we educate our kids about the dangers of substance abuse we will have a generation who sees drug use as a normal activity.”

 

One recommendation DeWine highlighted was for schools to report to the Ohio Department of Education exactly what they’re teaching kids on the issue already. However, as of right now these are just recommendations and there are no moves yet by lawmakers to require anything.

 

More information is available through this link: http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Files/Publications-Files/Publications-for-Schools/Ohio-Joint-Study-Committee-on-Drug-Use-Prevention

