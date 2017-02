A state prison inmate accused of fatally beating a fellow prisoner has been sentenced to life without parole.

Casey Pigge hit Luther Wade multiple times with a cinder block taken from a cell wall at the Lebanon Correctional Institution in February 2016. Prosecutors say Pigge's low IQ prevented them from seeking the death penalty. Pigge is already serving 30 years to life for aggravated murder and other charges from a 2009 Ross County conviction.