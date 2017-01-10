WCBE

State Revokes License Of Figure In CCS Data Rigging Scandal

By 23 minutes ago

Tiffany Chavers (L) and Pamela Diggs
Credit Columbus City Schools

One of the key figures in the Columbus City Schools' attendance data scrubbing scandal has had her license revoked.

The Ohio Board of Education voted yesterday to revoke Tiffany Chavers' licenses to teach or serve as a principal.  Chavers was fired in 2013 after she was caught changing student attendance records to improve performance ratings at Linden-McKinley STEM Academy. Chavers and former Marion-Franklin High School principal Pamela Diggs have withdrawn their wrongful termination lawsuit. In 2015, a judge dismissed Chavers' appeal to overturn her civil service termination.

