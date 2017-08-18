WCBE

State Saw Increase In Unemployment In July

Ohio's unemployment rate for July is 5.2 percent, up two-tenths of a point from June.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio had 300 thousand unemployed workers in July, up by 9 thousand from June. Non-farm payrolls last month rose by 16 hundred to a revised 5.5 million. Ohio gained jobs in the financial activities and leisure and hospitality sectors. Ohio lost jobs in the construction, manufacturing and education and health services sectors. The U.S. unemployment rate for July was 4.3 percent.

Unemployment
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

