WCBE

State Says More College Students Getting Sexual Assault Prevention Training

By & 9 minutes ago

Credit time.com

Ohio Department of Higher Education officials say the percentage of public college students who were trained in sexual assault prevention has increased significantly over the past year.

The numbers come from the second year of a statewide campus survey. The percentage of students receiving training rose from 30 percent last year to 56 percent this year. At private colleges, more than 65 percent of students took the training this year, up from 40 percent last year. Kerry Soller runs the Changing Campus Culture Initiative, which collects the data for the state.

The state has allocated 2 million dollars to help schools address sexual violence on campuses. Experts in the field say one in five American women are targets of sexual assault while in college.

Tags: 
Campus Culture Initiative
Sexual Assault
Campus Sexual Assaults
U.S. Department of Education
Ohio Department of Higher Education

Related Content

Ohio Launches New Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault Helpline

By Apr 8, 2016
Ohio Public Radio

Survivors of sexual assault and relationship violence now have a free way to talk to a trained advisor at any time of day and from anywhere in Ohio. 

SUPCO Sets Aside Portion Of Sexual Assault Law

By & Feb 12, 2015

The Ohio Supreme Court has thrown out part of a state sexual assault law requiring a mandatory sentence when prosecutors provide corroboration of evidence.

Feds Reach Deal With Wittenberg University Over Handling Of Sexual Assaults

By Mar 29, 2017
wittenberg.edu

The U.S. Department of Education says Wittenberg University in Springfield violated federal law in handling sexual assault complaints, but the school has agreed to make changes.

Feds Accuse Miami University Of Failing To Address Sexual Assaults

By Feb 1, 2017

The U.S. Department of Education is adding Miami University in Oxford to its list of Ohio schools accused of failing to properly address sexual assault cases. 

UC Student Group Wants School To Do More For Sexual Assault Survivors

By Jan 29, 2017
Grace Cunningham/cincinnati.com

A group led by survivors of sexual assault is pressing the University of Cincinnati to provide greater support.

Rape Crisis Centers Critical Of OU'S Decision To Report Sexual Assaults To Police

By May 10, 2016
ousaop.org

Ohio University's decision to require all reports of sexual assault at its rape crisis center to be reported to law enforcement is raising concern from advocates who say fear of police involvement could keep people from seeking help.

OSU Students Hold Sit-In At President's Office

By Apr 7, 2016
thelantern.com

Dozens of Ohio State University students are waking up outside President Michael Drake's office this morning after an all-night sit-in.

More Federal Money For Campus Sexual Assault Victims

By Dec 31, 2015
time.com

Victims of sexual assault on Ohio college campuses are getting more than 1.2 million dollars grants, part of 3 million in federal Victims of Crime Act funds set aside earlier this year.