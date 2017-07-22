State Says More College Students Getting Sexual Assault Prevention Training

Ohio Department of Higher Education officials say the percentage of public college students who were trained in sexual assault prevention has increased significantly over the past year.

The numbers come from the second year of a statewide campus survey. The percentage of students receiving training rose from 30 percent last year to 56 percent this year. At private colleges, more than 65 percent of students took the training this year, up from 40 percent last year. Kerry Soller runs the Changing Campus Culture Initiative, which collects the data for the state.

The state has allocated 2 million dollars to help schools address sexual violence on campuses. Experts in the field say one in five American women are targets of sexual assault while in college.