State Task Force On College Affordability Releases Recommendations

A new report show Ohio's 14 public universities have identified a combined 1.2 billion dollars in savings and new resources over the next five years but more work is needed to rein in college costs.

The Governor's Task Force on Affordability and Efficiency, an 8-member panel of business leaders, was created by Republican Governor John Kasich in 2015. The group says too few schools have identified how resources will improve college affordability and education quality. It also says cost-saving ideas, such as digital textbook initiatives, are often springing up in isolation and they need to extend across the system. Task force members want trustees to provide "active, hands-on leadership" to see that good ideas take hold.