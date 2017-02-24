WCBE

State Task Force On College Affordability Releases Recommendations

By 38 minutes ago

A new report show Ohio's 14 public universities have identified a combined 1.2 billion dollars in savings and new resources over the next five years but more work is needed to rein in college costs.

The Governor's Task Force on Affordability and Efficiency, an 8-member panel of business leaders, was created by Republican Governor John Kasich in 2015. The group says too few schools have identified how resources will improve college affordability and education quality. It also says cost-saving ideas, such as digital textbook initiatives, are often springing up in isolation and they need to extend across the system. Task force members want trustees to provide "active, hands-on leadership" to see that good ideas take hold.

Tags: 
Task Force on Affordability and Efficiency
College Affordability
Tuition
College Tuition

Related Content

Study Ranks Ohio Near The Bottom For College Affordability

By Feb 14, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

A new study ranks Ohio in the bottom five of all 50 states in college affordability.

OSU Freezes Tuition For Second Straight Year

By & Jun 4, 2016
u.osu.edu

Ohio State University's Board of Trustees has approved the school's comprehensive freeze on tuition and fees for in-state undergraduate students.

Democrats Unveil State Legislative Agenda

By Jan 28, 2016
Ohio Public Radio

Minority Democrats in the Ohio Legisature have laid out their agenda on economic and educational issues they say majority Republicans are ignoring.

OU Raising Tuition

By Jan 24, 2017
ohio.edu

Ohio University is raising tuition, housing and meals for freshman this fall.

Wright State Proposes 27 Million Dollars In Budget Cuts

By Jun 4, 2016
wright.edu

Debate is underway at Wright State University near Dayton on a package of budget cuts.

OSU Considers Cutting Summer Tuition

By Sep 2, 2016

Ohio State University's board of trustees is considering a plan to cut summer undergraduate tuition by 25 percent.