WCBE

State Tax Revenues For July Lower Than Estimates

By 1 hour ago

Ohio Statehouse
Credit Ohio Public Radio

State officials say tax revenues for July were lower than estimated.

Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow reports.

 

For the first month of the new fiscal year, a preliminary report shows in July, the state collected $29 million more in personal income tax revenue than expected - 5% above estimates. 

 

Last year, personal income tax revenue fell well below estimates for 11 months, ending $849 million short of projections. The fiscal year did end without budget cuts because of under-spending in other areas.

 

The revenues from sales taxes are still sluggish, lagging behind estimates by 3%.

 

However, the commercial activity tax, or CAT, brought in $9 million more than expected.

 

Tags: 
Ohio Tax Revenues
Commerical Activities Tax

Related Content

State Plans Tax Amnesty Period Next Year

By Jul 19, 2017

It's been six years since delinquent Ohio taxpayers were given a chance to pay without penalties.

State Budget Director Working To Improve Tax Revenue Projections

By Jul 14, 2017
OGT/OHIO CHANNEL

State budget director Tim Keen was criticized for tax collections that came in nearly a billion dollars below his projections.

State Ends Fiscal Year In The Black

By Jul 8, 2017
OGT/OHIO CHANNEL

In spite of tax collections coming in short for nearly all of the fiscal year that ended June 30, the state says it ended the year with a surplus. 

State Projects Budget Deficit At Over One Billion Dollars

By Jun 23, 2017

Final estimates place Ohio's projected budget shortfall at more than 1 billion dollars.

Is Small Business Tax Cut A Reason For Ohio's Declining Revenues?

By , & Jun 12, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Majority Republicans in the Ohio Senate today unveil their version of the two-year state budget bill as a projected deficit widens ahead of a June 30 deadline.

Kasich Says State Could Be On The Brink Of Recession

By & Dec 7, 2016
State of Ohio

Ohio Governor John Kasich is among the many Republicans who say cutting taxes helps the economy.

Two Plans To Tax Oil And Gas Drillers

By & Ohio Public Radio Mar 28, 2014
themarcellusshale.com

State Lawmakers are split over a pair of plans to tax oil and gas drillers.