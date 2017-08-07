State Tax Revenues For July Were Above Estimates

State officials say tax revenues for July were higher than estimated.

Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow reports.

For the first month of the new fiscal year, a preliminary report shows in July, the state collected $29 million more in personal income tax revenue than expected - 5% above estimates.

Last year, personal income tax revenue fell well below estimates for 11 months, ending $849 million short of projections. The fiscal year did end without budget cuts because of under-spending in other areas.

The revenues from sales taxes are still sluggish, lagging behind estimates by 3%.

However, the commercial activity tax, or CAT, brought in $9 million more than expected.