State To Widen I-71 On South Side By Jim Letizia • 29 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Credit Ohio Department of Transportation Work is underway on a new I-71 overhaul project. Ohio Department of Transportation officials sat the three-year, 113 million dollar "South Side Megafix" project will widen 71 from State Route 315 to Stringtown Road and replace five bridges. Tags: Interstate 71Stringtown RoadState Route 315Ohio Department Of TransportationSouth Side MegafixTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.