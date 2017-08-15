WCBE

State To Widen I-71 On South Side

By 29 minutes ago

Credit Ohio Department of Transportation

Work is underway on a new I-71 overhaul project. 

Ohio Department of Transportation officials sat the three-year, 113 million dollar "South Side Megafix" project will widen 71 from State Route 315 to Stringtown Road and replace five bridges.

Tags: 
Interstate 71
Stringtown Road
State Route 315
Ohio Department Of Transportation
South Side Megafix