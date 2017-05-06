State Wins Legal Fight With Feds Over Dredged River Sediment

The Ohio EPA has won another court ruling in a long-running dispute over dredging Cleveland's harbor.

A federal judge says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must pay the past costs of dumping sediment from the Cuyahoga River into contaminant areas along Lake Erie. The Corps and the EPA have been fighting about where the sediment can be disposed of and who pays for it. The Corps says the sediment isn't toxic and can be dumped in the lake, but the state argues the sediment is polluted and should go into a containment dike.