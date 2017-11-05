Statehouse Shop To Host Food And Booksigning Event

Ohio foods and books will be showcased at the Ohio Statehouse Museum Shop's upcoming "Taste of Ohio" event.

The November 15 event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Map Room. It features products from five Ohio companies and signings of three books highlighting aspects of the state: "Ohio in Photographs: A Portrait of the Buckeye State," by Ian Adams and Randall Lee Schieber; "Mr. Chairman: The Life and Times of Ray C. Bliss," by William Hershey and John Green; and "True Tales from the Campaign Trail; Stories Only Political Consultants Can Tell," by Jerry Austin.