WCBE

Statehouse Shop To Host Food And Booksigning Event

By 30 minutes ago

Statehouse Map Room
Credit ccao.org

Ohio foods and books will be showcased at the Ohio Statehouse Museum Shop's upcoming "Taste of Ohio" event.

The November 15 event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Map Room. It features products from five Ohio companies and signings of three books highlighting aspects of the state: "Ohio in Photographs: A Portrait of the Buckeye State," by Ian Adams and Randall Lee Schieber; "Mr. Chairman: The Life and Times of Ray C. Bliss," by William Hershey and John Green; and "True Tales from the Campaign Trail; Stories Only Political Consultants Can Tell," by Jerry Austin.

Tags: 
Ohio Statehouse
Map Room
Taste of Ohio

Related Content

Volunteers Place Flags For Statehouse 9-11 Memorial

By Sep 8, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Dozens of volunteers have started placing 29 hundred American flags on the West Lawn of the Statehouse for its annual nine-eleven memorial. 

ACLU Says CDP Used Excessive Force On Immigration Protestors

By Jul 13, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio has filed a lawsuit against Columbus Police and the city, alleging officers used excessive force on demonstrators protesting President Trump’s travel ban on January 30th outside of the Statehouse.

ECOT Holds Rally At Statehouse

By May 10, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

The fight between the state and the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow brought supporters of the state's largest online charter school operator to the Statehouse on Tuesday.

March For Science Planned This Weekend In Columbus And Hundreds Of Other Cities

By Apr 21, 2017

Demonstrations will be held this weekend in Columbus and nearly 500 other cities around the world to promote awareness of and investments in science. 

Trump Supporters, Opponents Rally At Statehouse

By Mar 26, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Supporters and opponents of President Trump each held rallies at the Statehouse on Saturday.