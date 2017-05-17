WCBE

Steinem Says Being Pro-Choice Does Not Make One Pro-Abortion

By 49 minutes ago

Gloria Steinem
Credit Getty Images

Gloria Steinem says her work advocating for reproductive freedom and women's rights doesn't make her "pro-abortion."

The feminist icon spoke to the Associated Press ahead of her appearance at a centennial gala fundraiser for Planned Parenthood, whose government grants have been targeted by some Republicans. Ohio Right to Life calls her a "radical pro-abortion icon" and calls Planned Parenthood a de-humanizing organization. Steinem says she's accustomed to being admired and reviled - including in her home state of Ohio - but that "no one is pro-abortion." She says it's about whether a woman and her physician, or the government, makes the decision.

Tags: 
Gloria Steinem
Planned Parenthood
Ohio Right to Life
Abortion
Pro-Choice

