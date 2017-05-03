WCBE

Still No Answers In Search For Cause Of Mussel Die-Off In Big Darby Creek

By 36 minutes ago

A cache of clubshell and Northern riffleshell mussels are prepared for release into Big Darby Creek.
Credit jimmccormac.blogspot.com/2013/09/fish-play-fundamental-role-in.html

The cause of the large die-off of mussels in Big Darby Creek that started last fall has still not been found by state and federal environmental organizations.

Testing of water, sediment and tissue samples taken shortly after the deaths were discovered has yielded no cause, say the Ohio Division of Wildlife and The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Biologists will survey the creek to figure out which species were hardest hit. The National Scenic River is home to a diverse populatios of freshwater mussels, including certain endangered species.

Tags: 
Big Darby Creek
Nature Conservancy
Darby Creek Association
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Clubshell Mussel
Northern Riffleshell Mussel
Ohio Division of Wildlife

Related Content

Experts Seek Answers To Mystery Of Mussel Deaths In Big Darby Creek

By Oct 30, 2016
jimmccormac.blogspot.com/2013/09/fish-play-fundamental-role-in.html

Biologists, river advocates and environmental officials are trying to figure out why mussels are dying in central Ohio's Big Darby Creek, which is known for its biodiversity.

Authorities ID Body Found In Big Darby Creek

By & Feb 26, 2017
pl8pic.com

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies have identified the body of a woman found in a trash bin partially submerged in Big Darby Creek.

State Issues New Guidelines For Consuming Fish From Ohio Waters

By Aug 7, 2016
epa.state.oh.us

Ohio has issued new guidelines for eating fish caught in lakes, rivers and streams.