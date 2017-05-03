Still No Answers In Search For Cause Of Mussel Die-Off In Big Darby Creek

The cause of the large die-off of mussels in Big Darby Creek that started last fall has still not been found by state and federal environmental organizations.

Testing of water, sediment and tissue samples taken shortly after the deaths were discovered has yielded no cause, say the Ohio Division of Wildlife and The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Biologists will survey the creek to figure out which species were hardest hit. The National Scenic River is home to a diverse populatios of freshwater mussels, including certain endangered species.