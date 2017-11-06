Strong Storms Injure Eight People In Mercer County

Mercer County Sheriff's deputies say at least eight people were injured Sunday after a possible tornado touchtown in Celina.

Six people were hurt at a restaurant, one person was hurt at another business, and one was injured in a car crash after a utility pole fell. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that two separate tornadoes struck the county. Several businesses sustained heavy damage. Downed trees and power lines are reported. Schools in Celina will be closed today due to the damage. ﻿In Franklin County, American Electric Power officials say nearly 74-hundred residents were without service last night after high winds from a line of strong thunderstorms downed trees and power lines. Crews are working to restore service. Heavy flooding was reported in south Columbus and on I-270 near U.S. Route 23.