WCBE

Strong Storms Injure Eight People In Mercer County

By 44 minutes ago

Credit whio.com

Mercer County Sheriff's deputies say at least eight people were injured Sunday after a possible tornado touchtown in Celina.

Six people were hurt at a restaurant, one person was hurt at another business, and one was injured in a car crash after a utility pole fell. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that two separate tornadoes struck the county. Several businesses sustained heavy damage. Downed trees and power lines are reported. Schools in Celina will be closed today due to the damage. ﻿In Franklin County, American Electric Power officials say nearly 74-hundred residents were without service last night after high winds from a line of strong thunderstorms downed trees and power lines. Crews are working to restore service. Heavy flooding was reported in south Columbus and on I-270 near U.S. Route 23.

Tags: 
Mercer County
Celina City Schools
National Weather Service
American Electric Power

Related Content

No Injuries Reported Out Of Two Tornado Touchdowns In Ohio

By & Aug 22, 2016

The National Weather Service says an EF-Zero tornado touched down near Delaware  on Saturday, damaging trees and boats in Delaware State Park.

Tornado Touchdown Near WCH Confirmed

By Jun 24, 2016

The National Weather Service says an EF-Zero tornado touched down early yesterday near Washington Court House with winds of 80-miles-per-hour.

NWS Says Weekend Tornado Touched Down In Columbus

By Jun 6, 2016

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday night on the northeast side.

Consumer And Faith Groups Oppose AEP's Latest Rate Hike Proposal

By May 31, 2017
AEP webcast

Duke Energy and Columbus-based American Electric Power want to increase their monthly fixed charge that is paid before the meter starts running.

AEP Defends Latest Rate Hike Proposal

By Apr 21, 2017
AEP webcast

Columbus-based American Electric Power is defending its proposal to raise customer rates.