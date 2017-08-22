Study: Algae Blooms Lower Home Values

A study by Ohio State University researchers shows algae blooms seriously harm the values of homes surrounding them.

The study shows the combined values for homes near four algae-infested lakes fell by more than 150 million dollars from 2009 to 2015. Sale prices for houses adjacent to algae-affected Grand Lake St. Mary's and Buckeye Lake fell by more than 22 percent. Lead study author David Wolf says homeowners can take precautions to make sure the problem doesn't get worse.

A related study shows algae blooms in Lake Erie caused a 10 percent drops in sales of fishing licenses when the blooms posed a moderate health risk.