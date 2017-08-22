Study: Ohio Behind In Making Up Great Recession Blue-Collar Job Losses

The progressive-leaning think tank Policy Matters Ohio says President Trump has fallen short so far on his promise to restore blue-collar jobs.

Ohio has lost more than 2 thousand manufacturing jobs since December, while adding more than 8 thousand construction jobs. But researcher Hannah Halbert says Ohio needs to add nearly 84 thousand blue collar jobs to reach pre-Great Recession levels.

Halbert says Trump administration labor policies limiting protections for workers will likely hurt blue-collar and many other workers in the state.