Study: Ohio Remains Third-Highest State For Job Losses

The executive firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas says Ohio remains among the top three states with the most jobs cut since the beginning of the year.

Spokesperson Andrew Challenger says Ohio has lost more than 24 thousand jobs this year, behind only California and Texas. He says the U.S. lost nearly 30 thousand jobs in October.

Challenger says the retail and automotive sectors are among those cutting jobs.

Challenger blames cost-cutting, store closings and company restructuring for the job losses.