Study Ranks Columbus Among Top U.S. Cities For Lack Of Transit Options

A national study conducted by DePaul University shows Columbus and Phoenix are the two cities with the greatest lack of certain public transportation options.

The study shows Columbus and Phoenix lack express bus and Amtrak services. The study released this week focuses on large cities that lack rail and express bus connections to other major municipalities. Other cities that faired poorly in the study include Akron and Dayton. Study authors say Columbus has been hurt by its geography, noting its location is too far from cities such as Chicago and Washington D.C. to make bus service a success. They also say low cost bus service is hurt by the low cost of gasoline, which makes cars a less expensive option. Columbus lost passenger rail service in the 1970s,after years of declines in ridership. And the Democratic National Committee blamed the city's lack of a light rail system for not choosing Columbus to host the party's 2016 national convention.

