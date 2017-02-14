Study Ranks Ohio Near The Bottom For College Affordability

A new study ranks Ohio in the bottom five of all 50 states in college affordability.

The study also shows just over 4 in 10 Ohioans have a post-secondary degree. The author says if the state fails to do more to fix the problem, Ohio will fall further behind economically. Ohio Public Radio's Jo Ingles reports.

The report issued for the non-profit group Philanthropy Ohio says the state needs to do more to make college affordable. William Doyle with Vanderbilt University says the state needs to make more need based aid available.

“Families making less than $30,000 a year would need to pay 81% of their income to attend a public four-year research institution in Ohio. That’s including the grant aid they receive.”

The state has set a goal of 65% of Ohioans with a degree or certificate in the next eight years. The group says without making college more affordable, the state’s economy will suffer from a lack of skilled workers.