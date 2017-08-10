Study Shows Lack Of Broadband Access Hurts Job Seekers

A new study by a group advocating for expanded broadband access shows many Ohio adults lack the digital skills necessary to be competitive in the job market.

The study by Connect Ohio shows 2.5 million Ohioans lack broadband access at home, and nearly a quarter of Ohioans have problems searching for jobs online. Group director Stu Johnson says those problems also effect people who may have access but have barriers to using it effectively.

The study shows the biggest barrier to broadband adoption is the belief that the service is not relevant.