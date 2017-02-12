WCBE

Summit County Council Member Found Guilty Of Bribery

Tamela Lee in 2015
Credit cleveland.com

A federal jury has convicted a former Summit County council member of six bribery related charges for accepting cash, campaign donations and home improvements from Akron-area businessmen.

58-year-old Tamela Lee was found charges that included conspiracy to commit honest services mail and wire fraud, mail fraud, obstruction of justice and lying to federal agents. Federal prosecutors alleged Lee took cash and other services in exchange for helping obtain a bond for one of the businessmen's criminal charges and aiding them in cutting through governmental red tape. Lee's public said she innocently sought help from friends while she was in financial need. Sentencing is scheduled for May 26. Three businessmen, who are related, previously pleaded guilty in the case.

