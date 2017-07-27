WCBE

SUPCO Again Allows Use Of Traffic Enforcement Cameras

The Ohio Supreme Court has again upheld cities' use of traffic camera enforcement systems, striking down as unconstitutional legislative restrictions including requiring a police officer to be present.

It's the third case on which the court has ruled.  Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler reports.

The court ruled 5-2 in striking three provisions of the law, including requirements that an officer be posted with each camera and that cities conduct traffic studies and awareness campaigns before turning on cameras. Dayton’s Assistant city attorney John Musto told the court in January that the law conflicts with local home rule authority.

 

“The power is provided directly by the constitution, and as this Court has repeatedly held, the power may not be withdrawn by the General Assembly.”

 

Backers of cameras say they’re safety tools, but lawmakers who pushed for the regulations said they were concerned about the millions in revenue raised by cameras, often in small communities. Most of the more than 20 camera programs in cities were shut down after the law passed in 2014.

 

