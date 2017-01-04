SUPCO Justice Considering Gubernatorial Run

The lone Democratic statewide office holder says he is considering stepping down from his post at year's end to run for governor.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill tells the Associated Press he will delay a formal decision about leaving the bench to see if any other "truly competitive" Democratic gubernatorial candidates emerge. The 69-year-old O'Neill plans a statewide listening tour to discuss nine key policy stances. Those include legalizing marijuana, halving college tuitions within five years, building a high-speed rail line between Cleveland and Cincinnati and eliminating for-profit charter schools. He is prohibited from seeking re-election due to age limits. Ethics rules bar him from pursuing another office while on the bench. Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni says he's ready to run for Governor in 2018. Schiavoni says he’s reached out to all 88 county Democratic party chairs, union leaders and other key Democrats.