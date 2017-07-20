WCBE

SUPCO Justice Won't Run For Governor

By & 55 minutes ago

Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill
Credit supremecourt.ohio.gov

During a conference call with reporters yesterday, Democratic former Ohio Attorney General Rich Cordray declined to say if he will run for governor next year.

But Democratic Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill says he will not run because Cordray will. Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler reports.

O’Neill said he was interested but wouldn’t be making a decision on the governor’s race till January – since he’d have to leave the bench to run. But he now says he’ll be staying where he is.

 

“I was contacted by a mutual friend with Richard Cordray last week and they wanted to be very clear on whether or not my original commitment was still valid. And that was that if Richard Cordray is in the race for governor I am out of the race for governor. And that is still the case.”

 

The former Ohio attorney general now heads the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Though Cordray hasn’t confirmed anything, it’s widely suspected that he will announce around Labor Day that he’ll join the four Democrats already seeking the party’s nomination for governor.

Tags: 
William O'Neill
Rich Cordray
2018 Gubernatorial Race
Ohio Supreme Court

Related Content

SUPCO Justice Says Legalize Marijuana

By May 21, 2017
supremecourt.ohio.gov

Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill says it's time for the state to decriminalize marijuana.

Ryan Won't Run For Governor

By Mar 1, 2017
timryan.house.gov

Ohio Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan has decided against running for governor next year.

SUPCO Justice Considering Gubernatorial Run

By Jan 4, 2017
supremecourt.ohio.gov

The lone Democratic statewide office holder says he is considering stepping down from his post at year's end to run for governor. 

New SUPCO Justice Sworn In

By & Associated Press Dec 28, 2012

William O'Neill was sworn in yesterday, becoming the latest Democrat to serve on the Republican dominated Ohio Supreme Court.

Cordray Proud Of Bureau's Work For Consumers

By May 5, 2016
Karen Kasler

The head of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is  talking about the role he hopes the agency continues to play up to and after the November  election. 

Former Deputy State Tresurer Sentenced In Kickback Scheme

By & Associated Press Dec 2, 2014
suntimes.com

A federal judge has sentenced two people for their roles in an alleged kickback scheme at the state treasurer's office. 

Judge Declines To Sentence Ahmad In Absentia

By & Oct 31, 2014
Chicago Tribune

A federal judge has declined to sentence in absentia the former deputy Ohio treasurer who pleaded guilty last year to federal bribery and money laundering charges in an alleged kickback scheme in the office.

Prosecutors Want Ahmad Extradition To Begin

By & Associated Press Jul 25, 2014
Dayton Daily News

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to start the process of extraditing the former deputy state treasurer from Pakistan.

Taylor's Bid For Governor Echoes Kasich v. Trump Battle

By Jul 11, 2017
Andy Chow / Ohio Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor’s official announcement last week that she’s running to succeed Governor John Kasich rounds out the 2018 GOP gubernatorial field at four.

Taylor Makes Gubernatorial Bid Official

By Jul 8, 2017
wksu

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor tried to differentiate herself Friday from the three other Republicans who are running for governor next year. 

DeWine Enters Gubernatorial Race

By Jun 26, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Republican Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has entered the 2018 gubernatorial race positioned as one of the state's longest serving and best known politicians.

Gubernatorial Candidate Proposes Public Option For Health Care

By Jun 23, 2017
twitter.com

A Democratic gubernatorial candidate is proposing a buy-in option making government health care benefits available to the public. 

Dayton, Lorain Sue Drug Makers And Distributors For Alleged Role In Opioid Crisis

By & Jun 6, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

The cities of Dayton and Lorain are suing drug companies amid the state's opioid crisis.